RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 739,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:SG opened at $8.9450 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $105,960.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

