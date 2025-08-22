Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BEN opened at $24.5230 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 177.1% in the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

