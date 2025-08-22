MAS Advisors LLC Acquires 4,083 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 65.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $10,935,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 98.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,687,361.23. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

