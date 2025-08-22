MAS Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 14,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

GUT opened at $5.9070 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 988.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

