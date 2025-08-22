Newport Trust Company LLC Buys 5,026 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,198 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.53% of Best Buy worth $82,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.4140 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

