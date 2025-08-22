Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Bought by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 196.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.3% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 895.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 111,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $321.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.56. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.