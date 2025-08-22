Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Acquires 2,267 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,655,000 after purchasing an additional 769,365 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,239,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 338.0% in the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 532,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 411,148 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $90.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.