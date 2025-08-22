Compound Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,516 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.4% of Compound Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compound Planning Inc. owned about 2.87% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $53,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 720.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

INTF opened at $35.42 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

