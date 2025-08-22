Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 88,115 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,115 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $153,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:HWM opened at $173.3390 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

