Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,314 Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.4540 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

