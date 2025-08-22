Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 418.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,558,000 after buying an additional 75,214 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,688,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $314.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $321.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

