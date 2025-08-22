John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $39.94. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 281 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

