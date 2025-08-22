Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 24.6% – Here’s What Happened

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 393,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 130,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Organto Foods Trading Up 24.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Organto Foods

In other news, Director Javier Reyes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,360.00. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.