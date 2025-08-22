Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in July

Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, agrowthof31.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Paypoint Price Performance
PYPTF opened at $9.39 on Friday. Paypoint has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.
Paypoint Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paypoint
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intel’s New Buyers Mean Good News for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Shopify’s Risk-Reward Profile Is Suddenly Red Hot
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.