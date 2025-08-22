Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in July

Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, agrowthof31.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Paypoint Price Performance

PYPTF opened at $9.39 on Friday. Paypoint has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

