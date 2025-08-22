Short Interest in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Drops By 26.3%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 943,700 shares, adeclineof26.3% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.1350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

