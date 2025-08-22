Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,500 shares, adecreaseof24.2% from the July 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $41.29 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.15). Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In related news, Director Michael Kevin Foster acquired 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,877.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,330 shares in the company, valued at $99,164.80. The trade was a 47.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 4,382.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

PLBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

