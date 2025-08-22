FY2025 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Reduced by Analyst

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $23.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.72. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $383.4880 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after buying an additional 552,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after buying an additional 180,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,573,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,243,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.