B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 528,000 shares, adecreaseof25.7% from the July 15th total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of RILYG stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $20.69.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

