United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $704.7540 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $758.91 and its 200-day moving average is $792.41. The firm has a market cap of $667.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.