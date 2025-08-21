Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.5440 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

