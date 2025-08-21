Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 353 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $323.90 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

