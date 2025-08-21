Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,213.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,231.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,107.28. The firm has a market cap of $515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

