Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $467,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $891.2530 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $959.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $931.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,960. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,361 shares of company stock worth $10,579,976. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

