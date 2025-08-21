Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 156.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.59 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $817.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

