Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $494.8160 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340,824.30. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

