PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $586.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

