Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.4% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.6890 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its 200-day moving average is $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.