Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $757,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $138.0330 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

