Summit Financial LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $291.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

