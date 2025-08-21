Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 23,606 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $291.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.27 and its 200 day moving average is $231.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
