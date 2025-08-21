Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 289,006 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289,006 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.70% of ServiceNow worth $6,103,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,361 shares of company stock worth $10,579,976. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $891.2530 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

