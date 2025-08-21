Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $817.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,365. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 427.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,280,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,777 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

