Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

