Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,551,000 after buying an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,381,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,912,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Shares of TSM opened at $228.7310 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

