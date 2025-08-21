PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $641.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $649.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.77 and a 200 day moving average of $592.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

