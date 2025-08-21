Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.3030 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

