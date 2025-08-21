Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,360,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after buying an additional 523,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO opened at $494.8160 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340,824.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

