United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $742.3190 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $763.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
