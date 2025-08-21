Candriam S.C.A. Has $23.07 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 311.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,434 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,528,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

