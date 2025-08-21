Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $201.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

