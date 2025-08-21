TFB Advisors LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

TFB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.8410 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

