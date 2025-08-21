Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 666,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 135,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Mason Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.
Mason Resources Company Profile
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
