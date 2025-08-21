Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $440.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $452.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

