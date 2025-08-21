Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,509,563 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,509,563 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.44% of T-Mobile US worth $4,348,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total value of $18,149,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 635,992,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,275,335,632.68. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,497.36. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,139,050 shares of company stock valued at $504,895,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $259.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $192.61 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

