CW Advisors LLC Acquires 47,566 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

PG stock opened at $159.4180 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $14,285,935 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.