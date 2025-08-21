CW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,946,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $346.3080 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

