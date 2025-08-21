Accredited Wealth Management LLC Acquires 254 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 338.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $160.8330 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $161.81.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

