Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.0330 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.
Insider Activity at Home Depot
In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Home Depot
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- What is a Dividend King?
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.