Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.0330 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,554,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $570,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $447,535,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 432,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,556,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 303,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

