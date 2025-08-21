Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $228.26 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

