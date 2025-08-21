PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Purchases 922 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

